Virginia Beach residents can find healthcare in their local and surrounding regional areas. Locally, general care is available through the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. In neighboring cities like Norfolk, the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Sentara Leigh Hospital are more extensive healthcare facilities. Likewise, children’s care is provided through the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk. Veterans have access to many VA clinics in the local and surrounding area, such as the Virginia Beach VA Clinic.
U.S News nationally ranks the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as #40 in urology. They’re rated as #1 in the surrounding Virginia Beach area and #3 in the Virginia Tidewater region. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is ranked as a high performer in two adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital #3 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News region and #16 in the Virginia Tidewater region. They’re high performers in one adult specialty and six different procedures/conditions, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: