Medically reviewed by Meredith Goodwin, MD, FAAFP – Written by Megan Lentz

What is a primary care doctor?

Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.

A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.

By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.