Most of the procedures a rheumatologist performs help to alleviate the pain and inflammation you may be experiencing with your body’s connective tissues. Included are procedures that diagnose and treat rheumatic diseases, such as:

Bone scans

Cortisone shots

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

MRIs

Ultrasounds

To learn the complete list of procedures your rheumatologist performs, we recommend contacting the hospital or clinic where they provide care.