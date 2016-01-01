Residents of Cincinnati will find great healthcare facilities in their area. For general care, there’s Christ Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital. Veterans living in Cincinnati have access to Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For children’s care, there’s Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Christ Hospital in cardiology & heart surgery at #47 in the nation. They regionally rank as #1 in Cincinnati and #4 in Ohio. Christ Hospital rates as high performing in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at #4 in their Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital medical Center also ranks as the #1 hospital in the Midwest and Ohio. Nationally, it ranks in 10 specialties, including:
A sleep medicine specialist, also known as a somnologist, is a doctor who diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. Many sleep specialists first train in internal medicine, psychiatry, or neurology before specializing in sleep medicine.
What conditions do somnologists treat?
Sleep specialists treat a variety of conditions, such as:
The exact nature of your sleep disorder may depend on some factors, such as:
What procedures do sleep medicine specialists perform?
There are several procedures sleep medicine specialists perform to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, including:
When should I contact a sleep medicine specialist?
You may benefit from speaking with a sleep specialist if you’re not getting enough sleep, have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or feel unrested. Your primary care physician may also refer you to a specialist if they believe specific symptoms result from a sleep disorder.
What can I expect from my sleep medicine specialist appointment?
During your first sleep specialist appointment, your doctor will ask questions to determine the root cause of your sleep problems. Depending on your answers, your sleep specialist may also recommend diagnostic tests or a sleep study. During sleep studies, a technician will monitor your brainwaves, heart rate, eye movement, and more. Your sleep medicine specialist will use the findings from the sleep study to help diagnose your sleep disorder and put together your treatment plan.
What questions should I ask my sleep medicine specialist?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a somnologist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.