The Dallas-Fort Worth area is filled with rich culture, but falls into the same healthcare constraints as the rest of Texas. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, 26% of adults in Dallas lack health insurance, making it one of the most uninsured cities in the nation. Despite a lack of healthcare accessibility, Dallas has some of the best hospitals in Texas.
Children’s hospitals in Dallas include Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Community health options include Primary Care Clinic of North Texas. It provides care to adults and children without insurance. VA North Texas Health Care System, a 853-bed system, serves over 129,000 veterans in the Greater Dallas area.
A sleep medicine specialist, also known as a somnologist, is a doctor who diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. Many sleep specialists first train in internal medicine, psychiatry, or neurology before specializing in sleep medicine.
What conditions do somnologists treat?
Sleep specialists treat a variety of conditions, such as:
The exact nature of your sleep disorder may depend on some factors, such as:
What procedures do sleep medicine specialists perform?
There are several procedures sleep medicine specialists perform to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, including:
When should I contact a sleep medicine specialist?
You may benefit from speaking with a sleep specialist if you’re not getting enough sleep, have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or feel unrested. Your primary care physician may also refer you to a specialist if they believe specific symptoms result from a sleep disorder.
What can I expect from my sleep medicine specialist appointment?
During your first sleep specialist appointment, your doctor will ask questions to determine the root cause of your sleep problems. Depending on your answers, your sleep specialist may also recommend diagnostic tests or a sleep study. During sleep studies, a technician will monitor your brainwaves, heart rate, eye movement, and more. Your sleep medicine specialist will use the findings from the sleep study to help diagnose your sleep disorder and put together your treatment plan.
What questions should I ask my sleep medicine specialist?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a somnologist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.