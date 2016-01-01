A sports medicine specialist’s goal is to help you prevent and recover from injury without needing an operation. Some of the procedures they perform include:

exercise counseling for patients who want to improve their fitness

lifestyle counseling, which includes nutrition, supplements, ergogenic aids, and more

prescribing medications to reduce swelling and pain

safe strength training and other strength-building exercises

splints used to stabilize injured areas

range of motion, stretching, and mobility exercises

treatments that stimulate healing, such as massage, sound wave, heat and cold, and electric

In the event surgery is necessary, a sports medicine specialist can refer you to an orthopedic surgeon.