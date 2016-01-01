Residents of Brooklyn have several healthcare systems available to them, including NYU Langone Health and New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. In the area, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center offers mental health services. For veteran’s care, there’s Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System.

Brooklyn’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News nationally ranks New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital #28 in urology. It’s one of the largest hospitals in the area with around 2,600 beds and is high-performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

colon cancer surgery

U.S. News nationally ranks Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital #29 in diabetes. Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital is also high-performing in eight procedures and conditions, including: