The largest healthcare provider in Lubbock is easily Covenant Health. Covenant Health has six hospitals, six specialty centers, and nine clinics in the area. Veterans living in Lubbock can get care at Lubbock VA Clinic. Sunrise Canyon Hospital, a 30-bed inpatient mental health facility, provides resources for men and women over 18.

Lubbock’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of Covenant Health’s flagship facilities in Lubbock, Covenant Medical Center is the largest facility in the area. U.S. News rates Covenant Medical Center as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

diabetes

heart failure

U.S. News rates University Medical Center as high performing in six procedures and conditions, including: