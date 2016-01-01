Residents local to the St Petersburg area have access to many healthcare facilities. There are facilities such as St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital, and the Northside Hospital-St. Petersburg. Children’s care can be found through the John Hopkins All Childrens’ Hospital. Veterans can find care through the St. Petersburg VA Clinic, among other local VA health care facilities in the area.
U.S. News ranks St. Anthony’s Hospital as #4 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, and #25 in the state of Florida. As part of the BayArea healthcare network system, they’re high performers in 6 different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital as #5 in the Southeast region and #1 in Florida. They rank nationally in 8 different children’s specialties, including:
A urologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the urinary tract in both men and women. Urologists also specialize in treating conditions of the male reproductive tract. Occasionally, a urologist may even perform surgery to remove certain cancers or blockages from the urinary tract.
What conditions do urologists treat?
Urologists treat many conditions of the urinary tract in men, women, and children. Some common and overlapping conditions treated include:
What procedures do urologists perform?
From diagnostic tests to surgery, urologists perform a wide range of procedures, including:
Some surgeries your urologist may perform include:
When should I go to a urologist?
Depending on your condition, your primary care physician may refer you to a urologist if you have the following persistent symptoms:
For men over 40, it’s also common to schedule regular visits to a urologist to have their prostates checked.
What can I expect during my urology appointment?
To start your appointment, your urologist will typically perform a physical exam while asking questions about your medical history and your current symptoms. Your urologist may also order urine, blood, or imaging tests to help diagnose your condition. Depending on your condition, your urologist will then discuss the treatment options available to you, which may include a referral to a surgeon who specializes in the procedure used to treat your condition.
What questions should I ask my urologist?
It’s important to show up to your urology appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve included some great questions to ask your urologist.
For general questions, ask:
For men, ask:
For women, ask:
While these questions are a good place to start, it’s important to write down any concerns you may have about your symptoms and share those with your urologist.