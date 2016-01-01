Search

Urologist Frequently Asked Questions

What is a urologist?

A urologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the urinary tract in both men and women. Urologists also specialize in treating conditions of the male reproductive tract. Occasionally, a urologist may even perform surgery to remove certain cancers or blockages from the urinary tract.

What conditions do urologists treat?

 Chevron Icon

Urologists treat many conditions of the urinary tract in men, women, and children. Some common and overlapping conditions treated include:

  • Blockages or other problems of the urinary tract
  • Cancers of the bladder and adrenal glands
  • Kidney stones
  • Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

What procedures do urologists perform?

 Chevron Icon

From diagnostic tests to surgery, urologists perform a wide range of procedures, including:

  • Imaging — CT scans, MRI scans, or ultrasounds to see inside your urinary tract
  • Cystograms — x-ray imaging of your bladder
  • Cystoscopy— a thin scope used to see inside your urethra and bladder
  • Urine tests — used to check for bacteria that cause infections

Some surgeries your urologist may perform include:

  • Biopsies — used to test tissues from the bladder, kidneys, or prostate for disease
  • Cystectomy — a surgery to remove the bladder to treat cancer
  • Kidney transplant — a surgery to replace a diseased kidney with a healthy one
  • Surgery to open blockages, repair damage, or correct malformed organs
  • Prostatectomy — a surgery where part of the prostate is removed to treat cancer
  • Vasectomy— a surgery for men used to prevent pregnancy

When should I go to a urologist?

 Chevron Icon

Depending on your condition, your primary care physician may refer you to a urologist if you have the following persistent symptoms:

  • Blood in your urine
  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Painful urination
  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Pelvic pain that radiates to your lower back
  • Trouble emptying or controlling your bladder

For men over 40, it’s also common to schedule regular visits to a urologist to have their prostates checked.

What can I expect during my urology appointment?

 Chevron Icon

To start your appointment, your urologist will typically perform a physical exam while asking questions about your medical history and your current symptoms. Your urologist may also order urine, blood, or imaging tests to help diagnose your condition. Depending on your condition, your urologist will then discuss the treatment options available to you, which may include a referral to a surgeon who specializes in the procedure used to treat your condition.

What questions should I ask my urologist?

 Chevron Icon

It’s important to show up to your urology appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve included some great questions to ask your urologist.

For general questions, ask:

  • What might be causing my symptoms?
  • Do you have any experience treating my condition?
  • How many times a day is healthy to be urinating?
  • How can I keep my urinary tract healthy?

For men, ask:

  • When and how often do I need to get my prostate checked?
  • How do I know if I have erectile dysfunction?

For women, ask:

  • Is urinary incontinence normal?
  • Do a lot of women suffer from pelvic pain?

While these questions are a good place to start, it’s important to write down any concerns you may have about your symptoms and share those with your urologist.

View all FAQs Hide all FAQs
