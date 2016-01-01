Two of the largest hospital systems in Las Vegas are Dignity Health and Sunrise Health. Las Vegas also has three children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital. Offering care to veterans in the region is the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System. And as part of the American Addiction Centers, Desert Hope Treatment Center provides some of the region’s best alcohol and drug abuse rehab care.
St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus is one of Dignity Health’s most accomplished campuses. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus high-performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Sunrise Health as high-performing in the treatment of stroke. Sunrise Health has four main campuses in Las Vegas.
A urologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the urinary tract in both men and women. Urologists also specialize in treating conditions of the male reproductive tract. Occasionally, a urologist may even perform surgery to remove certain cancers or blockages from the urinary tract.
What conditions do urologists treat?
Urologists treat many conditions of the urinary tract in men, women, and children. Some common and overlapping conditions treated include:
What procedures do urologists perform?
From diagnostic tests to surgery, urologists perform a wide range of procedures, including:
Some surgeries your urologist may perform include:
When should I go to a urologist?
Depending on your condition, your primary care physician may refer you to a urologist if you have the following persistent symptoms:
For men over 40, it’s also common to schedule regular visits to a urologist to have their prostates checked.
What can I expect during my urology appointment?
To start your appointment, your urologist will typically perform a physical exam while asking questions about your medical history and your current symptoms. Your urologist may also order urine, blood, or imaging tests to help diagnose your condition. Depending on your condition, your urologist will then discuss the treatment options available to you, which may include a referral to a surgeon who specializes in the procedure used to treat your condition.
What questions should I ask my urologist?
It’s important to show up to your urology appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve included some great questions to ask your urologist.
For general questions, ask:
For men, ask:
For women, ask:
While these questions are a good place to start, it’s important to write down any concerns you may have about your symptoms and share those with your urologist.