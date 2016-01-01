Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, has several top-rated healthcare facilities. Ranked #1 are the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Of special note for children’s care is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. There are several medical centers and primary care clinics that serve the suburbs. The VA has a medical center as well as community-based outpatient clinics. And great resources exist for the uninsured.
One of Philadelphia’s most accomplished healthcare facilities is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first hospital in the nation to exclusively practice children’s care, it has 594 beds and ranks #2 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
For comprehensive care, U.S. News ranks the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian at #1. It ranks #13 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally in 12 adult specialties, including #10 in cancer.
A urologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the urinary tract in both men and women. Urologists also specialize in treating conditions of the male reproductive tract. Occasionally, a urologist may even perform surgery to remove certain cancers or blockages from the urinary tract.
What conditions do urologists treat?
Urologists treat many conditions of the urinary tract in men, women, and children. Some common and overlapping conditions treated include:
What procedures do urologists perform?
From diagnostic tests to surgery, urologists perform a wide range of procedures, including:
Some surgeries your urologist may perform include:
When should I go to a urologist?
Depending on your condition, your primary care physician may refer you to a urologist if you have the following persistent symptoms:
For men over 40, it’s also common to schedule regular visits to a urologist to have their prostates checked.
What can I expect during my urology appointment?
To start your appointment, your urologist will typically perform a physical exam while asking questions about your medical history and your current symptoms. Your urologist may also order urine, blood, or imaging tests to help diagnose your condition. Depending on your condition, your urologist will then discuss the treatment options available to you, which may include a referral to a surgeon who specializes in the procedure used to treat your condition.
What questions should I ask my urologist?
It’s important to show up to your urology appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve included some great questions to ask your urologist.
For general questions, ask:
For men, ask:
For women, ask:
While these questions are a good place to start, it’s important to write down any concerns you may have about your symptoms and share those with your urologist.