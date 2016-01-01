El Paso features several healthcare facilities, including Las Palmas Medical Center and Hospital of Providence campus networks. Additionally, there is the El Paso Children’s Hospital and the Providence Children’s Hospital for children’s healthcare.

El Paso’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Las Palmas Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in the El Paso region and the #29 in Texas. Las Palmas is high performing in six different procedures and conditions, including:

heart failure

diabetes

kidney failure

U.S. News rates the collective Hospital of Providence campus networks as high performing in six different procedures/conditions, including: