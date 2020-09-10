See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Aaron Figler, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Figler, OD

Dr. Aaron Figler, OD is an Optometrist in Woodbridge, VA. 

Dr. Figler works at MyEyeDr. in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Lorton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Figler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Old Dominion Opthamology Consultants
    14465 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 494-6184
  2. 2
    Myeyedr
    9419 Lorton Market St, Lorton, VA 22079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 339-9833
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 308, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 494-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision
Contact Lens Exams
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aaron Figler, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1235187329
    • 1235187329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Figler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Figler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Figler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Figler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

