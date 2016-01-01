Abbey Hatin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abbey Hatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abbey Hatin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Abbey Hatin, NP
Abbey Hatin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Berkeley, CA.
Abbey Hatin works at
Abbey Hatin's Office Locations
-
1
Anthony Somkin MD2500 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-5600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abbey Hatin?
About Abbey Hatin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598235756
Frequently Asked Questions
Abbey Hatin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abbey Hatin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abbey Hatin works at
Abbey Hatin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abbey Hatin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abbey Hatin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abbey Hatin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.