See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Abigail Mathews, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Abigail Mathews, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Abigail Mathews, RN

Abigail Mathews, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

Abigail Mathews works at Worcester Botox in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Abigail Mathews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center
    19 Tacoma St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 852-1805
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Abigail Mathews?

    Aug 10, 2016
    Twice now I have had a fantastic experience with Ms. Mathews, NP. Her professionalism, medical expertise, thoroughness and human compassion are incomparable. She is thorough, well versed in her medical knowledge, personally engaging and quite creative in her thinking thus providing both a classical set of medical 'prescriptions' while integrating real life options into a very holistic approach. Most importantly, Ms. Mathews, N.P. is an exceptional communicator, both listening and suggesting.
    Jerry Snee, Jr. in Worcester, MA — Aug 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Abigail Mathews, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Abigail Mathews, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Abigail Mathews to family and friends

    Abigail Mathews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Abigail Mathews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abigail Mathews, RN.

    About Abigail Mathews, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124372966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abigail Mathews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Abigail Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abigail Mathews works at Worcester Botox in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Abigail Mathews’s profile.

    Abigail Mathews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Abigail Mathews, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.