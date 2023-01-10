Adair Deicke, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adair Deicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adair Deicke, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adair Deicke, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Adair Deicke works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Clinicians2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 870-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adair Deicke?
Adair is a special psychiatric professional. She has been a wise investment for me She has a vast knowledge many aspects of treatment. She's an articulate, sensitive, highly caring therapist. She is an expert prescriber of drugs for all levels of mental difficulties. I suffer from potentially serious bipolar symptoms. Adair's drug treatment keeps me contantly level. I rarely think about or fear my disease. She is always personable and friendly. She wants to know about your interests, relationships. Your likes, dislikes. And always how your day is going. If she sees you're in or getting into trouble, you csn rely on her immediate recommendation. If you can't take care of yourself, she will make the calls. Guide you through the steps that wiil make you feel safe
About Adair Deicke, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922185628
Frequently Asked Questions
Adair Deicke accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adair Deicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adair Deicke works at
66 patients have reviewed Adair Deicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adair Deicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adair Deicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adair Deicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.