Adair Deicke, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Adair Deicke, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Adair Deicke works at Advanced Behavioral Clinicians in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Clinicians
    2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 870-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Individual Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Supportive Counseling
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Adair is a special psychiatric professional. She has been a wise investment for me She has a vast knowledge many aspects of treatment. She's an articulate, sensitive, highly caring therapist. She is an expert prescriber of drugs for all levels of mental difficulties. I suffer from potentially serious bipolar symptoms. Adair's drug treatment keeps me contantly level. I rarely think about or fear my disease. She is always personable and friendly. She wants to know about your interests, relationships. Your likes, dislikes. And always how your day is going. If she sees you're in or getting into trouble, you csn rely on her immediate recommendation. If you can't take care of yourself, she will make the calls. Guide you through the steps that wiil make you feel safe
    RG — Jan 10, 2023
    About Adair Deicke, MSN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1922185628
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adair Deicke, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adair Deicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adair Deicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adair Deicke works at Advanced Behavioral Clinicians in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Adair Deicke’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Adair Deicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adair Deicke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adair Deicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adair Deicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

