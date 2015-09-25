Dr. Green accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Green, DC
Overview
Dr. Adam Green, DC is a Chiropractor in Parkersburg, WV.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Green Chiropractic & Wellness Pllc2710 Broadway Ext, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-0106
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr Green is excellent and found my problems after x-rays and explained it to me. I was very satisfied with his care. I live in TN so can't go see him except when I come to town. I am hoping to find someone as good here in TN. My sister goes to him and introduced him to me. My daughter plans to go also. He is wonderful. I told him he needs to move to TN! I know he is needed there though.
About Dr. Adam Green, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1881692127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.