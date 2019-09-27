Dr. Plotnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam Plotnick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adam Plotnick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26105 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 302, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 471-0071
Ratings & Reviews
Superbly courteous, very knowledgeable, and connects great with the teenage population, relates to their issues and has amazing list of the resources to help.
About Dr. Adam Plotnick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558502112
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.