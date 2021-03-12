Dr. Adina Gociu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gociu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adina Gociu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adina Gociu, PHD is an Addiction Psychologist in Weston, FL.
Dr. Gociu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Psychological Services of Weston, LLC.2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 200, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 951-0932
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gociu?
I met with Dr. Gociu for a bariatric evaluation. I instantly connected and felt very at ease with her. Would definitely recommend working with her.
About Dr. Adina Gociu, PHD
- Addiction Psychology
- English, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish
- 1477832624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gociu accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gociu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gociu works at
Dr. Gociu speaks Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gociu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gociu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gociu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gociu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.