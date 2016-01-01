See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Adina Winter, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Adina Winter, FNP-C

Adina Winter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Adina Winter works at Robin Ann Kundra MD in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adina Winter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robin Ann Kundra MD
    916 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 789-3000

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Photo: Adina Winter, FNP-C
About Adina Winter, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194263392
Frequently Asked Questions

Adina Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Adina Winter works at Robin Ann Kundra MD in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Adina Winter’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Adina Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adina Winter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adina Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adina Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

