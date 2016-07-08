Adrienne Ewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Adrienne Ewer, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Adrienne Ewer, FNP
Adrienne Ewer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Adrienne Ewer's Office Locations
St. Joseph Family Medicine-hampden900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good knowledge. Caring. Listens to patients. Knows enough to refer if needed. Unfortunately, the office just doesn't run efficiently. Long wait times without explanation... The really bad thing is that she has moved to EMMC Genetics and doesn't see regular patients
About Adrienne Ewer, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114214509
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Adrienne Ewer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adrienne Ewer.
