Aja Nayfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aja Nayfeld, RN
Overview of Aja Nayfeld, RN
Aja Nayfeld, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Aja Nayfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Aja Nayfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital-south - Closed375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (646) 785-0977
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aja Nayfeld?
About Aja Nayfeld, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306202973
Frequently Asked Questions
Aja Nayfeld works at
Aja Nayfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aja Nayfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aja Nayfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aja Nayfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.