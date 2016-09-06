Alan Branson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Branson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alan Branson
Overview of Alan Branson
Alan Branson is an Optometrist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Alan Branson's Office Locations
Eye Care for You | Dr. Alan Branson, Optometrist1 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 332-8500Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Branson is an excellent doctor who really cares for patients. I never feel rushed, he explains everything in a way you can understand, and he has such a great attitude. I highly recommend.
About Alan Branson
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Southeast Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Alan Branson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alan Branson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alan Branson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Alan Branson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Branson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Branson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Branson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.