Alan Branson

Optometry
4.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Alan Branson

Alan Branson is an Optometrist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.

Alan Branson works at Eye Care for You | Dr. Alan Branson, Optometrist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alan Branson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care for You | Dr. Alan Branson, Optometrist
    1 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2016
    Dr. Branson is an excellent doctor who really cares for patients. I never feel rushed, he explains everything in a way you can understand, and he has such a great attitude. I highly recommend.
    Tonya in Cape Girardeau, MO — Sep 06, 2016
    Photo: Alan Branson
    About Alan Branson

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952308546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Southeast Missouri State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alan Branson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Branson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alan Branson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alan Branson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alan Branson works at Eye Care for You | Dr. Alan Branson, Optometrist in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Alan Branson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Alan Branson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Branson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Branson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Branson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

