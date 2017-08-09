See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Munster, IN
Dr. Alan Gordon, OD

Optometry
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alan Gordon, OD

Dr. Alan Gordon, OD is an Optometrist in Munster, IN. 

Dr. Gordon works at Alan N. Gordon Od Inc. in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan N. Gordon Od Inc.
    1650 45th St Ste I, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 924-8012

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mike in The Hills, Tx. — Aug 09, 2017
    About Dr. Alan Gordon, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407846645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Gordon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Alan N. Gordon Od Inc. in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
