Dr. Alan Gordon, OD is an Optometrist in Munster, IN.
Alan N. Gordon Od Inc.1650 45th St Ste I, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-8012
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As a physician I appreciate professionalism and excellence in care. I have found that with Dr. Gordon. Where other doctors have had problems getting me to 20/20, he took the time and reassured me everything would be fine. His staff is also friendly and efficient. He also has a great candy bowl at the desk!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
