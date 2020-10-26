Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Levitt, OD
Overview of Dr. Alan Levitt, OD
Dr. Alan Levitt, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
- 1 1031 Ives Dairy Rd Ste 133, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 651-8832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best eye doctor around. He loves what he do and it shows. The office is so clean and the staff is so nice. I always have a wonderful experience when I visit him. My whole family goes to him and they love him dearly.
About Dr. Alan Levitt, OD
- Optometry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932183324
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- SUNY College Of Environmental Science and Forestry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
