Dr. Alan Politte, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Alan Politte, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Creve Coeur, MO.
Dr. Politte works at
Locations
Psycholoistsed & Educators, Inc.12101 Woodcrest Executive Dr Ste 160, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Politte to be very professional, easy to converse with and genuinely interested in me as a person.
About Dr. Alan Politte, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235111501
Dr. Politte accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Politte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Politte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politte.
