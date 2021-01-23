Albena Fallon, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Albena Fallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Albena Fallon, LCPC
Albena Fallon, LCPC is a Counselor in Germantown, MD.
Second Chance Counseling Services13241 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-1373Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Blue Grass Mental Health5840 Banneker Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 630-7007
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Albena Fallon?
I love Albena! I have been seeing her for a couple of months, and I am so impressed with her methods, style, and depth of knowledge. I have seen various therapists throughout my lifetime, and this is the first time that I have felt this is a collaborative approach. She isn't just listening to me spout off for an hour and then maybe giving me one bit of feedback. No, it is truly a conversation - me offering things I want to work on, and her offering observations, posing questions, and challenging my thinking. Albena also has knowledge of a variety of different therapy modalities, and other healing practices which she is not hesitant about referring you to or adding to or adding onto your therapy. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family...I only wish I had seen her earlier!
- Counseling
- English, Bulgarian
- 1548514201
Albena Fallon speaks Bulgarian.
