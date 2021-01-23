See All Counselors in Germantown, MD
Albena Fallon, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Albena Fallon, LCPC is a Counselor in Germantown, MD. 

Albena Fallon works at Second Chance Counseling Services in Germantown, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Second Chance Counseling Services
    13241 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-1373
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Blue Grass Mental Health
    5840 Banneker Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 630-7007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2021
    I love Albena! I have been seeing her for a couple of months, and I am so impressed with her methods, style, and depth of knowledge. I have seen various therapists throughout my lifetime, and this is the first time that I have felt this is a collaborative approach. She isn't just listening to me spout off for an hour and then maybe giving me one bit of feedback. No, it is truly a conversation - me offering things I want to work on, and her offering observations, posing questions, and challenging my thinking. Albena also has knowledge of a variety of different therapy modalities, and other healing practices which she is not hesitant about referring you to or adding to or adding onto your therapy. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family...I only wish I had seen her earlier!
    Amanda — Jan 23, 2021
    About Albena Fallon, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    NPI Number
    • 1548514201
