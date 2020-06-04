Overview

Dr. Albert Pawlusiewicz, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Pawlusiewicz works at Active Care Center, SC in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.