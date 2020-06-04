Dr. Albert Pawlusiewicz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawlusiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Pawlusiewicz, DC
Dr. Albert Pawlusiewicz, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Pawlusiewicz works at
Active Care Center, SC1430 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 670-1111Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Active Care Center, SC911 N Plum Grove Rd # D, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 670-1111Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was very pleased and satisfied with my experience. Very professional and high-quality care.
- Chiropractic
- 21 years of experience
- English, Polish
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Loyola
