Dr. Arias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Arias, PSY.D
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Arias, PSY.D
Dr. Alejandro Arias, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Arias' Office Locations
Primary Office1991 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 823-1808Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Overall pleasant experience. Spanish and English speaking a plus.
About Dr. Alejandro Arias, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1780731349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
