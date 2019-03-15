Alex Gonzalez, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alex Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alex Gonzalez, LCMHC
Alex Gonzalez, LCMHC is a Counselor in Lehi, UT.
BeeWell Counseling149 N 1200 E Ste 110, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 287-0555Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing Therapist. Caring, honest, trustworthy.
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1740423078
- Pontifical Catholic University Of Pr
Alex Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
