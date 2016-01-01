Dr. Scherk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD
Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Fifth Avenue Optics Inc.1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 517-4500
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831683648
Dr. Scherk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherk.
