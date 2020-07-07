Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Buettner Gurecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Main Office500 Independence Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9714
Harborview Office1037 Champions Way, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 465-3106
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me to navigate a severe case of vestibular neuritis. She is kind, thoughtful, compassionate and extremely competent. Best doc I’ve ever received care from!
About Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831329598
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Alexis Buettner Gurecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexis Buettner Gurecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
