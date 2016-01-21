Dr. Alfred Garcia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Garcia, DC
Overview
Dr. Alfred Garcia, DC is a Chiropractor in Upland, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University Of Health Science.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Upland Spine & Rehab Chiropractic Center, Upland, CA1125 E 16th St Ste 4, Upland, CA 91784 Directions (909) 297-3531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr. Garcia has helped my back and rib issues more thoroughly than any other chiropractor I have seen. He asks the right questions to get to the root of the problem and follows up with each issue until you are on the mend. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Alfred Garcia, DC
- Chiropractic
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003186792
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University Of Health Science.
- Southern California University Of Health Science
- Cal State Fullerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.