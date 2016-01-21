Overview

Dr. Alfred Garcia, DC is a Chiropractor in Upland, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University Of Health Science.



Dr. Garcia works at Upland Spine & Rehab Chiropractic Center, Upland, CA in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.