Dr. Alice Hardin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Hardin, DC
Overview
Dr. Alice Hardin, DC is a Chiropractor in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Hardin works at
Locations
-
1
Keys to Health Chiropractic Wellness Center91 Mount Carmel Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 505-3905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardin?
I went to see Dr. Hardin one time and had a very positive experience. She was extremely attentive, caring and capable. I felt better when I left and continue to feel better afterwards. There was no pressure to return for ongoing sessions, but I felt welcome and would not have hesitated to go back if I'd needed to. The one-star review here doesn't resonate in the least with my experience in Dr. Hardin's office.
About Dr. Alice Hardin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1184752909
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.