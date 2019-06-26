Alicia Dee, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Dee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Dee, NP
Overview of Alicia Dee, NP
Alicia Dee, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY.
Alicia Dee works at
Alicia Dee's Office Locations
-
1
Brain Aneurysm Center and Center for Cerebrovascular and Neuroendovascular Surgery of the Neuroscien611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Dee?
I enjoyed my examination by Alicia Dee. She was thorough and friendly. She listened to my questions and gave me clear answers. My only complaint is that she does not take my insurance. My insurance information was taken upon my arrival for my appointment and I was never told that the visit would not be covered. I am covered by a major insurance carrier that is accepted in most offices so I was completely blindsided when I received a bill a few weeks later. Please confirm that your visit will be covered before seeing her.
About Alicia Dee, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134618085
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Dee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Dee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Dee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Dee works at
2 patients have reviewed Alicia Dee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Dee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Dee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Dee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.