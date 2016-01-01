Alicia Loper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Loper, CRNP
Overview of Alicia Loper, CRNP
Alicia Loper, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Alicia Loper works at
Alicia Loper's Office Locations
-
1
Greenhouse Internists PC345 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119 Directions (215) 242-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Loper?
About Alicia Loper, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144795782
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Loper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Loper works at
Alicia Loper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Loper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Loper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Loper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.