Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Alisa Glanz Henkin works at Medical Offices of Manhattan in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Offices of Manhattan
    201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 879-4700
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2019
    I had a wonderful visit with Alisa Henkin. My annual exam was exceptionally thorough and Ms. Henkin was smart, efficient, kind and explained everything. I will definitely be going back.
    — Apr 25, 2019
    About Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396909750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisa Glanz Henkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisa Glanz Henkin works at Medical Offices of Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Alisa Glanz Henkin’s profile.

    Alisa Glanz Henkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Glanz Henkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Glanz Henkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Glanz Henkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

