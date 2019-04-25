Alisa Glanz Henkin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA
Overview
Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Alisa Glanz Henkin works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Offices of Manhattan201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 879-4700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alisa Glanz Henkin?
I had a wonderful visit with Alisa Henkin. My annual exam was exceptionally thorough and Ms. Henkin was smart, efficient, kind and explained everything. I will definitely be going back.
About Alisa Glanz Henkin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396909750
Frequently Asked Questions
Alisa Glanz Henkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alisa Glanz Henkin works at
Alisa Glanz Henkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Glanz Henkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Glanz Henkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Glanz Henkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.