Dr. Zak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen Zak, DC
Overview
Dr. Allen Zak, DC is a Chiropractor in Sun City Center, FL.
Dr. Zak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center1601 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 2, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-8980Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zak?
Answers questions. Listens to patients and treats according to their requests.
About Dr. Allen Zak, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1013981125
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zak works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.