See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Alycia Green Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alycia Green

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alycia Green

Alycia Green is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Alycia Green works at Kentucky One Health Urgent Care in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Alycia Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Stop Urgent Care Dupont Psc
    908 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 350-5800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alycia Green?

    Feb 10, 2022
    She was very professional. She made me feel at ease. She took the time to answer all of my questions/concerns. I highly recommend her!
    — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alycia Green
    How would you rate your experience with Alycia Green?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alycia Green to family and friends

    Alycia Green's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alycia Green

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alycia Green.

    About Alycia Green

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861002099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alycia Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alycia Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alycia Green works at Kentucky One Health Urgent Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Alycia Green’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alycia Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alycia Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alycia Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alycia Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alycia Green?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.