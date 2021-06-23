Alyse Nikolao, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyse Nikolao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alyse Nikolao, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alyse Nikolao, CNM is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR.
Alyse Nikolao works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Family Physicians11900 Sw Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alyse Nikolao?
Listens to concerns and keeps you well informed. Alyse or the nurse she works with always respond very promptly on Mychart when I have questions.
About Alyse Nikolao, CNM
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063879088
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alyse Nikolao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alyse Nikolao accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alyse Nikolao using Healthline FindCare.
Alyse Nikolao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alyse Nikolao works at
Alyse Nikolao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alyse Nikolao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyse Nikolao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyse Nikolao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.