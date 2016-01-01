Dr. Alyssa Bryant, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Bryant, DPT
Dr. Alyssa Bryant, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physical Therapy
- English
Dr. Bryant accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.