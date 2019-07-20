Dr. Alyssa Hickey, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Hickey, DC
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Hickey, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
ANH Wellness500 Helendale Rd Ste 160, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 484-8486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr. Hickey consistently throughout my pregnancy. After seeing her I can feel difference in my comfort level and mobility. She genuinely wants to know how you are feeling and works to make you as comfortable as possible. She is thorough, friendly and positive. I always leave with a smile and feeling refreshed!
About Dr. Alyssa Hickey, DC
- Chiropractic
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1972977668
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- King's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.