Amanda Allen, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amanda Allen, CRNP

Amanda Allen, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL. 

Amanda Allen works at Adult Clinic in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Oriented Primary Health Care Clinic Inc.
    251 N Bayou St, Mobile, AL 36603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 690-8158
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    About Amanda Allen, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932460680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Amanda Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

