See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Amanda Bibbs, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Bibbs, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Bibbs, APRN

Amanda Bibbs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington University, Washington, DC and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Amanda Bibbs works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Amanda Bibbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa
    6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (539) 215-5609
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Utica Park Clinic-Hillcrest South
    9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Bibbs?

    Sep 28, 2022
    I was honestly dreading this appointment. I have felt like I was wasting my time in the past with previous members of the medical community (not affiliated with her or her office). I had even started to think I was crazy and doubt my self. Amanda is amazing and caring. She spoke in length with me about my symptoms. I have taken pictures for years of the skin issues and swelling I've experienced but no one, not even my previous rheumatologists have ever wanted to see them. Amanda did and found them useful. I felt like she cared and was interested in helping me. I would highly recommend her. The other reviews here are concerning but I had a much different experience and I look forward to seeing her in the future. In fact, I wish there were more nurses/doctors/practicioners like her.
    NS — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Bibbs, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Bibbs, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Bibbs to family and friends

    Amanda Bibbs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Bibbs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Bibbs, APRN.

    About Amanda Bibbs, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609396944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The George Washington University, Washington, DC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Bibbs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Bibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Bibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Bibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Bibbs works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Amanda Bibbs’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Amanda Bibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Bibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Bibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Bibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Bibbs, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.