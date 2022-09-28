Overview of Amanda Bibbs, APRN

Amanda Bibbs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington University, Washington, DC and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Amanda Bibbs works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.