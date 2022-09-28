Amanda Bibbs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Bibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Bibbs, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Bibbs, APRN
Amanda Bibbs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington University, Washington, DC and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Amanda Bibbs works at
Amanda Bibbs' Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (539) 215-5609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Utica Park Clinic-Hillcrest South9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 392-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Bibbs?
I was honestly dreading this appointment. I have felt like I was wasting my time in the past with previous members of the medical community (not affiliated with her or her office). I had even started to think I was crazy and doubt my self. Amanda is amazing and caring. She spoke in length with me about my symptoms. I have taken pictures for years of the skin issues and swelling I've experienced but no one, not even my previous rheumatologists have ever wanted to see them. Amanda did and found them useful. I felt like she cared and was interested in helping me. I would highly recommend her. The other reviews here are concerning but I had a much different experience and I look forward to seeing her in the future. In fact, I wish there were more nurses/doctors/practicioners like her.
About Amanda Bibbs, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1609396944
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington University, Washington, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Bibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Bibbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Bibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Bibbs works at
12 patients have reviewed Amanda Bibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Bibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Bibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Bibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.