Amanda Brown, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Brown, FNP-C

Amanda Brown, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Amanda Brown works at University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 815-4506
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Brown, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538634100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Brown works at University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Amanda Brown’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amanda Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

