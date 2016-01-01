Amanda Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Brown, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-4506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Amanda Brown, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538634100
Amanda Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Amanda Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Brown.
