Amanda Froehlich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Froehlich, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Froehlich, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mineola, NY.
Amanda Froehlich works at
Locations
Winthrop Medical Affiliates Urgent Care Univ. Faculty Practice C.222 Station Plz N, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1111
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda, was amazing! Professional, efficient, and very knowledgeable. Highly recommended.
About Amanda Froehlich, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912201955
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Froehlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Froehlich, there are benefits to both methods.