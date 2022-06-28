Amanda Sedivy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Sedivy, PA
Offers telehealth
Amanda Sedivy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, IL.
Springfield Clinic350 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Saw Amanda as a new patient with newly discovered thyroid issue. She was on time ??, did a great job explaining what my labs showed and what it meant. She wrote down information for me regarding when to have labs repeated, what RX she wanted me to take, when to expect a call regarding getting a ultrasound and what my diagnosis was. I was very happy with her professionalism.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609181056
Amanda Sedivy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Sedivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Sedivy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Sedivy.
