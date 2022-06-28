See All Physicians Assistants in Springfield, IL
Amanda Sedivy, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Sedivy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, IL. 

Amanda Sedivy works at Springfield Clinic Carpenter in Springfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Springfield Clinic
    Springfield Clinic
350 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 528-7541
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 28, 2022
    Jun 28, 2022
Saw Amanda as a new patient with newly discovered thyroid issue. She was on time ??, did a great job explaining what my labs showed and what it meant. She wrote down information for me regarding when to have labs repeated, what RX she wanted me to take, when to expect a call regarding getting a ultrasound and what my diagnosis was. I was very happy with her professionalism.
Julie — Jun 28, 2022
    Julie — Jun 28, 2022
    About Amanda Sedivy, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609181056
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Sedivy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Sedivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Sedivy works at Springfield Clinic Carpenter in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Amanda Sedivy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amanda Sedivy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Sedivy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Sedivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Sedivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

