Dr. Amanda Tuck, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Tuck, DPT
Overview of Dr. Amanda Tuck, DPT
Dr. Amanda Tuck, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Huntersville, NC.
Dr. Tuck works at
Dr. Tuck's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 115, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 316-1265
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuck?
About Dr. Amanda Tuck, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1245527647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuck works at
Dr. Tuck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.