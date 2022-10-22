See All Counselors in Paramus, NJ
Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW is a Counselor in Paramus, NJ. 

Amanda Wisolmerski works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry and Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 632-5448
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amanda Wisolmerski?

Oct 22, 2022
She has helped me so much and I truly want to say that she is so valuable to me.
Lavaughn F. — Oct 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW
How would you rate your experience with Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Wisolmerski to family and friends

Amanda Wisolmerski's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amanda Wisolmerski

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW.

About Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023766672
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Wisolmerski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Wisolmerski works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Amanda Wisolmerski’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amanda Wisolmerski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Wisolmerski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Wisolmerski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Wisolmerski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.